Armenian writers Hrant Matevosyan, Aghasi Ayvazyan honored with stars on Charles Aznavour Square

Charles Aznavour Square in Yerevan, which by the efforts of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival (GAIFF) was transformed into a stellar alley of the famous Armenian cinema artists’ stars, hosted on Sunday the opening ceremony of the stars dedicated to writers, screenwriters Hrant Matevosyan and Aghasi Ayvazyan, the festival said on Facebook.

The Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival will take place on 1-8 November this year instead of July, organizers said.

However, the GAIFF Pro 2020 online talks and panels have not been mainly postponed and are scheduled for July 13-16.

