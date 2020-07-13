Armenian prime minister’s wife urges Azerbaijani women to call for government action towards peace

Amid the reported escalations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife issued an appeal to Azerbaijani women, asking them to call on their country’s government to end the repeated hostilities.

“As the initiator of the Women for Peace campaign, I urge Azerbaijani women and mothers to call on their politico-military leadership to end the military actions and thereby also avoid endangering the lives of the sons of the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples,” Anna Hakobyan said in a statement on Monday.

She also stressed the importance of considering possibilities of a peaceful dialogue, citing the global hazards linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Women, mothers and sisters must ask their politico-military leadership what achievements they had at all at the price of a personal tragedy and the loss of loved ones, and what actually prevents them today from considering the problems through negotiations with the opposite side under peaceful conditions.

“Especially in the period of this pandemic – which has brought the world to its knees – state leaders must direct all their efforts towards the preservation of their populations’ health and the fight against the single enemy, i.e. – the pandemic, to return humanity to its regular life.

“Following the UN Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire is the best state leaders can now possibly do for their own countries and their peoples.

“It is always necessary to avoid a war. There is always an alternative,” reads the statement.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2020/07/13/anna-hakobyan/3343695