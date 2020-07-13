Armenian FM, CSTO chief hold phone call

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday held a phone conversation with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Mnatsakanyan presented the CSTO chief with detailed information on the ceasefire violations committed by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Tavush Province starting from July 12 and the resumption of those operations in the morning of July 13, as well as the consequences of further escalation of the situation.

The Armenian foreign policy chief underscored the unacceptability of such actions towards the CSTO member state.

The constant contact with the CSTO secretary general is maintained, and the works within the CSTO are continuing, the ministry said.

