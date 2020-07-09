Sant’Egidio Summer: Beyond the Crisis with Solidarity

“We do not give up Solidary Vacations, in respect of the containment measures of the pandemic. Canteens and Aid Centers are open in the cities. Excursions with the elderly, the disabled, the homeless, and migrants and summer school for children, continue, according to a statement by Sant’Egidio.

At the start of the “Sant’Egidio Summer,” with those that are in difficulty and affected in the main by the consequences of the pandemic, it is an expression of a generous Italy that, although in full respect of the containment measures, does not give up living a solidary summer. During July and August, in all Italian cities where it is present, Sant’Egidio Community is not interrupting its presence alongside the poor, continuing the distribution of the itinerant suppers to the poor, its friends the whole year ‘round, excursions to lakes, seas, and mountains, but also visits to parks and museums. It is the #santegidiosummer that, also this year will be a time of friendship and solidarity so that physical distancing never becomes isolation or solitude: a possible vacation thanks to the free and open commitment of numerous volunteers.

Added to these initiatives for the whole summer is the “Summer School of Peace,” which in Rome alone has already involved a thousand children and youngsters of primary and secondary schools in 20 districts of the periphery. Moreover, from the middle of July until the beginning of the new school year, 150 Rom children will be involved in school activities and educational support.

For information and eventual visits to the initiatives of the Sant’Egidio Summer write to com@santegidio.org

https://zenit.org/2020/07/09/santegidio-summer-beyond-the-crisis-with-solidarity/