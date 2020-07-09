Ethnic Armenian appointed health minister of Russian province

***Opinions expressed are those of the author(s). They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Hyetert.***

A doctor of Armenian descent has taken over for the post of the health minister of Samara Oblast (province), Russia. The special certificate attesting Armen Benyan’s appointment to the high-ranking office was conferred upon him on Wednesday, July 8, Tvsamara.ru reports. The post had remained vacant since March after the former health minister, Mikhail Ratmanov, resigned at his own discretion to land a new job in Moscow as the head of a federal biomedical agency. His deputy, Sergey Vdovenko, had been replacing him since April. A top-class specialist with the degree of a Doctor of Medical Science, Benyan has been in charge for the Serdayev Regional Clinical Hospital since April 2019. The hospital underwent reprofiling in spring to become the main provincial medical institution specializing in the treatment of coronavirus patients. Benyan earlier served as the head of the Surgical Department at the same clinic. In the period of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Samara, he worked as a chief doctor. Tert