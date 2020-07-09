Denis Djorkaeff appointed adviser to Armenia’s football chief – Public Radio of Armenia

Hakob Simidyan and Denis Djorkaeff have been appointed advisers to the President of Armenia’s Football Federation.

Member of Parliament, Secretary of My Step faction Hakob Simidyan will advise FFA chief Armen Melikbekyan on ties with the Government of Armenia (on voluntary basis).

Deputy Mayor of the French city of Decines Denis Djorkaeff will advice the football chief on international affairs.

Djorkaeff is also an Ambassador of FeedConstruct, which provides real-time data and digital content for the most popular sporting events around the world

