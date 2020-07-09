Armenia PM son is given military discharge

Ashot Pashinyan, the son of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, was given military discharge Thursday; Nikol Pashinyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

“Today our soldier son was given military discharge and is returning home.

Good service to all our new recruits and soldiers, good return to all our soldiers who have completed their service.

For information: Conscripts do not wear masks inside the military unit because they live by the one-family rule,” the PM wrote.

https://news.am/eng/news/590282.html