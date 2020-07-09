526 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia, 20 new deaths 6 of which from other diseases

YEREVAN. – As of 11am Thursday, 526 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 30,346 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Thursday morning.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 129,166, and 1,995 of them were performed in the past one day.

Also, 11,641 people—a drop by 67 in the past one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 18,000 people—with 573 in the last day—have recovered thus far.

In total, 535 patients—an increase by 14 in the past day—have died so far of this disease.

And six other deaths were reported the previous day when the patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus, but died of other illnesses. The total number of such cases is 170 now.

https://news.am/eng/news/590195.html