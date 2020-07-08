Continual provocations by Turkish media: Decision on Hagia Sophia is being drafted (upd)

Turkish media continue the attacks and provocations against Orthodoxy on the issue of the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque.

According to the Turkish newspaper Sabah, the status of the Hagia Sophia as mosque will be guaranteed. Journalist Okan Müderrisoğlu assures that the decision of the Council of State was being drafted: “The decision will be very specific and will eliminate the discussions on the matter,” he said.

At the same time, the Turkish media, after targeting Archbishop Ieronymos, also target Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. In particular, the Turkish newspaper Yeni Şafak alludes to alleged assistance provided by the Ecumenical Patriarch and the CIA to Fethullah Gülen for the coup in 2016.

“If the coup had succeeded, this ‘Holy Man’ (i.e. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew),” as the former director of the Turkish newspaper Hürriyet, Ertuğrul Özkök, called him, “would be the first person to visit and to congratulate the traitor, Fethullah Gülen, in order to express his appreciation to him,” Tamer Korkmaz wrote in Yeni Şafak. He also made a pun with the name of Archbishop Ieronymos by calling him “Archi-dirty,” “stupid” and “dumb” and said that they would soon respond to his “arrogance”.

At the same time, a journalist of Hürriyet, Ahmet Hakan, also wrote the following: “If Hagia Sophia opens, then this particular Archbishop will have contributed to that too.”

https://orthodoxtimes.com/continual-provocations-by-turkish-media-decision-on-hagia-sophia-is-being-drafted/?fbclid=IwAR0CTEQBuLrnIxG6wv5EFo_pSJbyIe-N1r_wRPlw8Maaj9cESSWUdGoeF2U