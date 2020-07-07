How Facebook Became a Depository of Armenian Art and Culture

By Arpine Haroyan
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost every sphere of life ushering in new rules and significantly impacting social activities. Self-isolation and physical distancing meant the cancellation of all public events, concerts, museums, even library visits. Due to the safety regulations, thousands of cultural institutions worldwide had to close their doors indefinitely. While at first it seemed devastating, people later found ways to connect with culture. In an era of technological advancements, thousands of museums around the world began distributing their collections digitally, world-famous orchestras and theatres provided free access to their pre-recorded concerts and plays and libraries distributed their online resources. Armenia was not an exception.
When the Armenian government declared a State of Emergency on March 16, cultural institutions in the country mobilized their resources and opened their treasuries digitally showcasing the gems of Armenian culture.
People, who would rarely find the time to go to a play or visit a museum were now bombarded with a vast variety of choices. The abundant presence of arts and culture on online platforms was sometimes so overwhelming that it was difficult to choose which concert or play to watch, which lecture to “attend” or which exhibition to admire. The various initiatives not only entertained or provided an escape for people in self-isolation but also forced many cultural organizations to quickly adapt to the new reality and find creative solutions in the digital world. It seemed that culture had become a permanent resident in everyone’s home.
Museums
Museums across Armenia were one of the first to respond to the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Days after the State of Emergency was declared, Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports encouraged museums, libraries, and other cultural institutions to move their activities online. Museums with the largest collection of artefacts, combined their efforts and distributed their content for different age groups. Using the hashtags #museumwillcomehome [#թանգարանըկգատուն] and #fromhometomuseum [#տնիցթանգարան] on Facebook, hundreds of online exhibitions, educational videos, art contests, games and challenges were launched. Facebook, which is one of the most popular social media platforms in Armenia, became a huge depository of Armenian culture.
Thanks to the new digital reality, museums that previously were quite passive online, started to actively promote their collections. During the lockdown, several museums reported that their followers on social media dramatically increased. At times it even felt like museums were “competing” as they tried to be as innovative and creative as they could. The end result was high quality and engaging content for their audiences.
Educational programs and games for children and adults were among the most popular in the online “museum race.” The Komitas Museum-Instituteintroduced a series of educational videos where mezzo-soprano Hasmik Baghdasaryan, who is also the head of the musical department of the museum, performed and taught Armenian lullabies to viewers. For about two months, Baghdasaryan helped audiences discover and learn the heartwarming melodies from Western and Eastern Armenia, elevating and spurring admiration for the culture of our ancestors.
Another unique educational initiative was organized by the Museum of Russian Art (Professor Aram Abrahamyan Collection). The museum, which houses works by Russian painters from the 19th and 20th centuries, designed a special program for its younger audience aiming to teach them the various aspects of art. In a video series entitled Follow Yeva, seven-year-old Yeva walks in the halls of the museum, introduces the collections of the museum, various aspects of art, and encourages them to paint in different genres.
Hovhannes Toumanian Museum also initiated a special program for children. Among the most creative initiatives of the museum was the special fairytale series in Western Armenian which aimed to also engage children from the diaspora.
For people who wanted more than just lectures and educational materials, museums went a step further. Following the example of the Los Angeles-based Getty Museum, several Armenian museums challenged their viewers to recreate art works from their collections using items and clothing they could find in their homes. The initiative was actively promoted by the Museum of Russian Art (Professor Ara Abrahamyan Collection), Ervand Kochar Museum, Martiros Saryan House-Museum and was well received by the people. The Hovhannes Toumanian Museum even played around with the challenge and asked parents to photograph their children and recreate the photographs of the writer’s children.
During the lockdown, museums and galleries also incorporated the current reality into their activities. The Ervand Kochar Museum presented a series of masks with Kochar’s artworks and the National Gallery of Armenia challenged its followers to recreate the gallery’s paintings on their masks and make the mask-wearing process a bit more cheerful.
Nonetheless, many museums chose different approaches depending on their collections. On a daily basis, the Yeghishe Charents Museum of Literature and Arts that holds the biggest archival collection of Armenian writers, musicians, filmmakers, theatrical artists, introduced to its viewers the gems from its archive including photographs, and personal documents/items of writers and artists; Martiros Saryan House-Museum presented different episodes from the life of the great painter. Nearing the Armenian Genocide Commemoration day on April 24, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institueshared stories of genocide survivors and encouraged its followers to tell the stories of their ancestors.
Throughout the quarantine, people were given the chance to become better acquainted with Komitas Vardapet, Hovhannes Toumanian, Martiros Saryan, Aram Khachatourian and other renowned Armenians. Although at times it felt as if there was too much information to absorb, Armenian museums surely made quarantine life more interesting. International Museum Day on May 18 was also celebrated online once again stressing the importance of the digitization of cultural heritage. Unfortunately, regional museums were not as active as the ones in Yerevan reflecting the lack of resources and trained personnel outside the capital.
Theatres
Interaction with the audience is one of the key elements in the theatrical world. After the COVID-19 outbreak, theatres had to stop their activities and rehearsals and say goodbye to their audience for an indefinite period. However, in the era of technological advancements, there are always ways to stay connected.
After the State of Emergency was declared, the biggest theatre in the country, the Gabriel Sundukyan State Academic Theatre initiated an online version of its educational program specifically designed for school children. The project, entitled “Classroom+classical” aims to present to school children the secrets of the theatrical world and widen their knowledge about the various aspects of the sphere. In the scope of the project, the theatre also streamed a series of culture talks with famous artists and shared recordings of plays which were later viewed more than 100,000 times.
Another interesting initiative was launched by the Ministry of Culture, Education, Science and Sports and the Hamazgayin State Theatre after Sos Sargsyan. The project entitled “Arakani” (a collection of fables) presented a series of videos where the actors introduced various parables and encouraged their audience to engage in an intellectual dialogue.
Yerevan State Puppet Theatre was also quite active. The theatre, however, did not forget about its most beloved audience, children, and with the collaboration of the Ministry of Culture, Science, Education and Sports launched a project entitled “The Puppets are Singing.”
Featured Artwork: Armina Safaryan recreating Martiros Saryan’s “A Portrait of a Persian Girl.”
