How Facebook Became a Depository of Armenian Art and Culture

By Arpine Haroyan

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost every sphere of life ushering in new rules and significantly impacting social activities. Self-isolation and physical distancing meant the cancellation of all public events, concerts, museums, even library visits. Due to the safety regulations, thousands of cultural institutions worldwide had to close their doors indefinitely. While at first it seemed devastating, people later found ways to connect with culture. In an era of technological advancements, thousands of museums around the world began distributing their collections digitally, world-famous orchestras and theatres provided free access to their pre-recorded concerts and plays and libraries distributed their online resources. Armenia was not an exception.

When the Armenian government declared a State of Emergency on March 16, cultural institutions in the country mobilized their resources and opened their treasuries digitally showcasing the gems of Armenian culture.

People, who would rarely find the time to go to a play or visit a museum were now bombarded with a vast variety of choices. The abundant presence of arts and culture on online platforms was sometimes so overwhelming that it was difficult to choose which concert or play to watch, which lecture to “attend” or which exhibition to admire. The various initiatives not only entertained or provided an escape for people in self-isolation but also forced many cultural organizations to quickly adapt to the new reality and find creative solutions in the digital world. It seemed that culture had become a permanent resident in everyone’s home.

Museums

Museums across Armenia were one of the first to respond to the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Days after the State of Emergency was declared, Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports encouraged museums, libraries, and other cultural institutions to move their activities online. Museums with the largest collection of artefacts, combined their efforts and distributed their content for different age groups. Using the hashtags #museumwillcomehome [#թանգարանըկգատուն] and #fromhometomuseum [#տնիցթանգարան] on Facebook, hundreds of online exhibitions, educational videos, art contests, games and challenges were launched. Facebook, which is one of the most popular social media platforms in Armenia, became a huge depository of Armenian culture.

Thanks to the new digital reality, museums that previously were quite passive online, started to actively promote their collections. During the lockdown, several museums reported that their followers on social media dramatically increased. At times it even felt like museums were “competing” as they tried to be as innovative and creative as they could. The end result was high quality and engaging content for their audiences.

Featured Artwork: Armina Safaryan recreating Martiros Saryan’s “A Portrait of a Persian Girl.”