Anadolu Kültür Open Call Future of Future

The Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation has been partnering with Anadolu Kültür for several years, and is now working with the well-respected cultural institution to establish an artistic exchange programme – called Future of Future – to engage young Armenian and Turkish creators. The selected artists will be invited to imagine society’s future through their joint artistic creations, which will then be displayed in various exhibitions.

The call for applicants is now open until 31 July and its details are published on our partner’s website.

Anadolu Kültür was founded by Mr. Osman Kavala in 2002. While his imprisonment has been a major setback for Anadolu Kültür, we are pleased to note that the organisation is continuing with many of its activities with local and international support.

