330 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia, 8 new deaths 1 of which from another disease

YEREVAN. – As of 11am Monday, 330 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 28,936 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Monday morning.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 123,815, and 1,133 of them were performed in the past one day.

Also, 11,984 people—an increase by 160 in the past one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 16,302 people—with 162 in the last day—have recovered thus far.

In total, 491 patients—an increase by 7 in the past day—have died so far of this disease.

And one other death was reported the previous day when the patient was diagnosed with the coronavirus, but died of another illness. The total number of such cases is 159 now.

https://news.am/eng/news/589544.html