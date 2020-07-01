Jerusalem mayor visits exhibition dedicated to Armenian ceramic art

Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion on Monday visited an exhibition dedicated to the Armenian ceramic art opened in the Nature Museum of Jerusalem, Fr. Koryoun (Hovnan) Baghdasaryan, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, said on Facebook.

The exhibition was organized in the framework of the fourth festival of Armenians in Jerusalem to commemorate the centennial of the Armenian ceramic art in the Holy Land, he said.

Handmade ceramic items of Gevorg and Dorin Sandrouny were on display at the exhibition.

The building of Nature Museum, which belonged to an Armenian family, was turned into museum after 1948, Fr. Koryoun added.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/06/30/Jerusalem-mayor-exhibition-Armenian-ceramic-art/2319211