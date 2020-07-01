‘I’m back to work and life’:Aronian shares first Facebook post since wife’s death

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian has published his first Facebook post since his wife’s death, announcing his return to “work and life”.

“Hey y’all! It’s been awhile but now I’m back to work and life!

“As many of you , I am getting used to be working remotely. It’s not ideal, but a lot of time can be saved.

“Other news are – I cooked so much lately that I finally started making edible dishes (smile) !

“As usual listened to heaps of music , rediscovered some artists. Highly recommended

“In classical music – Maria Grinberg and Tatiana Nikolayeva and in vocal jazz – Andy Bey.

“I’m mostly spending my days in Yerevan, sometimes I get out to nature with friends.

“Being unable to exercise due to quarantine is a bit annoying. So far, just doing free weights and some basic things at home with Ponchik.

“Sharing some fun pictures for your leasure!” reads his statement.

Aronian’s spouse, Filipino-Australian chess player Arianne Caolii, died in the wake of a traffic accident on March 30.

