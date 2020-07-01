Armenian film ‘Lorik’ wins Grand Prize at New York festival

SR Socially Relevant Film Festival 2020 New York (SRFF 2020) wrapped up its virtual seventh edition on June 28, revealing the winners of its various competition categories.

“Lorik”, an Armenian film directed by Alexey Zlobin, won the Grand Prize Narrative Feature Award at the festival, according to PRLog.

The film stars Michael Poghosian, Irene Ayvazyan, Shake Tukhmanyan, Evgeniya Dmitrieva and others.

“A lonely theater actor inhabits a world populated by his past characters as he unexpectedly he finds himself plunged into the realities of the people around him. Experiencing the pain and suffering of others, transforms him from a cynical narcissist into a compassionate and selfless person. When he inhabits the role of a rich oligarch, he exploits this new situation to reach an unexpected outcome,” reads the film synopsis.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/07/01/Armenian-movie-New-York-festival/2319583