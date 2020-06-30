COVID-19: Armenia reports 415 new cases, 751 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. 415 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,542, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

751 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 14,048.

10 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 443.

The number of active cases stands at 10,904.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 147 (4 new such cases).

So far, 111,844 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1020060/