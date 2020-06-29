The Government of the Artsakh Republic Will Lend a Helping Hand to the Armenians of Lebanon

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh in the Middle East Karo Kebabjian, the Artsakh Presidential Office told.

President Harutyunyan said Artsakh closely follows the developments in Lebanon connected with the difficult socio-economic situation caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic and is concerned over the situation of Lebanese-Armenians. He said although the economic problems also affected Artsakh, the government is discussing the volume of assistance to be provided to the Lebanese-Armenians from its scarce resources within the frames of its pan-national responsibility.

Karo Kebabjian thanked the President of Artsakh for the warm welcome and support, noting that this in fact is the proof of the fact that homeland is the most reliable place for all Armenians around the world.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s foreign minister Masis Mayilyan and presidential advisor for Diaspora affairs Azatuhi Simonyan.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/84405/the-government-of-the-artsakh-republic-will-lend-a-helping-hand-to-the-armenians-of-lebanon.html