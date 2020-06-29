Pope Francis Makes Several Appointments

Resignation of bishop of Bayeux, France

The Holy Father has accepted the resignation from the pastoral care of the diocese of Bayeux, France, presented by Bishop Jean-Claude Boulanger.

Resignation of apostolic visitor for Armenian faithful resident in Western Europe, and appointment of successor

The Holy Father has accepted the resignation presented by Msgr. Jean Teyrouz from the office of apostolic visitor for Armenian faithful resident in Western Europe.

The Holy Father has appointed Msgr. Elie Yéghiayan, bishop of the eparchy of Sainte-Croix-de-Paris, France, as apostolic visitor for Armenian faithful resident in Western Europe.

Appointment of bishop prelate of Huautla, Mexico

The Holy Father has appointed as bishop prelate of the prelature of Huautla, Mexico, the Reverend Guadalupe Antonio Ruíz Urquín, of the clergy of Tuxtla, Gutiérrez, currently responsible for the permanent formation of the clergy of this archdiocese.

Reverend Guadalupe Antonio Ruíz Urquín

The Reverend Guadalupe Antonio Ruíz Urquín was born in Tapitula, State of Chiapas, on 21 April 1971. He began his formation in the seminaries of San Juan de Los Lagos and Tuxtla, he was ordained a priest on 19 March 1997 and incardinated in the metropolitan archdiocese of Tuxtla Gutiérrez. He was awarded a licentiate in theology from ITEPAL, Bogotá, and subsequently a doctorate from the Pontifical Lateran University.

He was professor, vice-rector and rector of the seminary, chaplain of the rectory of Saint Judas Thaddeus in Tuxtla, and rector of the John Paul II Catholic University in Tuxtla.

He is currently responsible for the continuing formation of the clergy and vicar enrolled in the Metropolitan Cathedral.

Appointment of bishop of Fabriano-Matelica, Italy

The Holy Father has appointed Archbishop Francesco Massara of Camerino-San Severino Marche as bishop of the diocese of Fabriano-Matelica, Italy, joining the two sees in persona Episcopi.

Archbishop Francesco Massara

Archbishop Francesco Massara was born on 1 July 1965 in Tropea, in the province of Vibo Valentia, in the diocese of Miletus-Nicotera-Tropea. After attending the classical lyceum he undertook his university studies in philosophy at the “La Sapienza” University of Rome. In 1988 he obtained a diploma in library sciences and archivistics at the Vatican Secret Archives. In 1988 he entered the Pontifical Roman Major Seminary and attended the Pontifical Lateran University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in theology and a licentiate in dogmatic theology.

He was ordained a priest on 17 April 1993, and incardinated in the clergy of Miletus-Nicotera-Tropea.

He was assistant to the Pontifical Roman Major Seminary in Rome from 1992 to 1995; director of the diocesan Vocations Centre of the diocese of Miletus-Nicotera-Tropea from 1995 to 1998; pastor of the parish of San Nicola Vescovo in Vazzano, Vibo Valentia, from 1996 to 2004; member of the diocesan presbyteral council from 1996 to 1999; member of the diocesan pastoral council from 1996 to 1999; collaborator with diocesan Caritas from 1996 to 2003; founder and head of diocesan work cooperatives from 1997 to 2003; head of the diocesan administrative office from 1999 to 2003; accounts auditor of the diocesan Institute for the Support of the Clergy from 2001 to 2004; general bursar of the Pontifical Roman Major Seminary, and secretary of the Board of Directors of the Association of Imperial Missionaries from 2006 to 2017.

From 2017 to 2018 he was parish priest of San Pantaleone Martire in Limbadi, Vibo Valentia, and deputy director of the diocesan administrative office; member of the board of directors of the Don Mottola Foundation and elected member of the presbyteral and regional council.

Elected archbishop of Camerino-San Severino Marche on July 27, 2018, he received episcopal consecration the following 6 October.

