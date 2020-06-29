Glendale Library Adds Access to Vlume Armenian Language Digital Library

GLENDALE – Glendale Library, Arts & Culture (GLAC) cardholders now have FREE online access to Vlume, the world’s largest Armenian digital library.

GLAC is excited to be part of Vlume’s first-ever partnership with a public library. Content is available from 12 different publishers of Armenian language materials from almost 300 classical and modern authors. The eBooks are written for all ages in both Eastern and Western orthographies, and audiobooks are narrated by both Eastern and Western Armenian speakers.

The growing collection currently includes over 800 titles and over 1,000 hours of audio content, as well as a new collection of animation videos featuring voiceovers by famous actors. Importantly, Vlume’s monthly subscription is waived for GLAC cardholders.

There is no limit on the number of titles individuals can borrow with this always-available collection of materials, though the service is limited to 100 active users at a time. Access to Vlume is free with a GLAC card/membership. Just follow these easy steps:

Download the Vlume app. Ignore the “Subscribe now” button. Tap “Skip” on the top right of your app screen. Tap the “Settings” Icon on the bottom right corner of the page. Scroll down to “Account” and tap “Institution Membership.” Tap the purple “Link” icon, fill in your GLAC library card number and tap “Continue.” You now have access to all items for free through Glendale Library, Arts & Culture for as long as you continuously use the app. If you stop using the app you may have to wait a short time to gain access again.

Learn more about using Vlume: https://my.nicheacademy.com/glendalelibraryartsandculture/course/15251

For those who don’t have a library card, it’s easy to get one. Simply:

Visit http://glac.info/register? to request an individual Virtual Library eCard and set up your PIN.

Or Download the Glendale Library, Arts & Culture App from your App store. Then set up your library card number in the App

For more information, please call GLAC information at 818-548-2021, Monday – Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., or email Library staff at LibraryInfo@GlendaleCA.gov. The Library website is www.eGlendaleLAC.org.



https://massispost.com/2020/06/glendale-library-adds-access-to-vlume-armenian-language-digital-library/