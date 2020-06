Armenia’s Masha Mnjoyan had a wonderful performance at The Voice Australia battle round

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian singer Masha Mnjoyan, who is currently taking part in The Voice Australia, had a wonderful performance at the battle round together with singer Ella Monnery.

They performed Aretha Franklin’s famous song – Respect.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=700374553840893

