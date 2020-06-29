Applications Open to Volunteer With Vulnerable Populations in Athens August 2020

Darden Livesay

The New York City-based Greek America Foundation is seeking approximately a dozen volunteers to serve vulnerable populations alongside established non-profit organizations in Athens from August 17-31.

Volunteers will serve through the foundation’s Greek America Corps program which since 2017 has sent dozens of students and young professionals to offer their time and talents to humanitarian causes in Greece.

This program includes partnerships with METAdrasi, Kivotos Tou Kosmou and Emfasis, three organizations which have helped tens of thousands of individuals including homeless people, unaccompanied refugee children and abandoned and at-risk children.

The two-week volunteer program includes daily field work in Athens, as well as a weekend excursion to the island of Chios where Greek America Foundation volunteers will visit a center with hundreds of abandoned and at-risk children.

For U.S./Canadian college students, an option to receive three college credits is available for an additional fee via the Hellenic American University in Athens, a U.S.-accredited institution of higher learning. The university allows credits to be transferred back to the student’s home institution.

Full scholarships (not including airfare) are available for individuals with financial need and the program is open to anyone 18-30 years old.

The Greek America Foundation staff has regularly monitored the COVID-19 pandemic and this program will adhere to all guidelines as specified by US, Canadian and Greek health officials.

DEADLINE TO APPLY IS FRIDAY, JULY 3 AT 11:59pm EST

https://www.pappaspost.com/applications-open-volunteer-in-athens-august-2020/?fbclid=IwAR3KB1BDIHCAvQ4WtIggPrOo3SN9zr39ymcI10xPhQ7Gdrbv_ypcMMmvyXA