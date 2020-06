What damage did Friday evening’s big fire nearby Yerevan Sports and Concert Complex cause?

YEREVAN. – About 21 hectares of vegetated area was burned as a result of the fire that broke out near the Yerevan Sports and Concert Complex Friday evening. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.

Firefighters had prevented the fire from spreading to residential areas.

The fire was contained at 11:32pm and extinguished—at 11:56pm.

No damage was caused to nearby buildings, including the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

