Two Armenians on Forbes list of Russia’s most successful stars under 40

Two Armenians are on the Forbes 2020 list of the 40 most successful show business and sports personalities in Russia under the age of 40 released on Thursday.

24-year-old tennis player Karen Khachanov ($5.6 million) and 40-year-old comedian Mikhail Galustyan ($1.5 million) rank 23rd and 30th on the list, respectively.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov ($16.5 million) has retained his place at the summit of the annual ranking.

Russian TV host Olga Buzova and rapper Egor Kreed come second and third, respectively.

The rankings assign a score based on overall estimated income in the past year combined with perceived ‘popularity’ through aspects including online mentions and search requests (in Russian), as well as social media following, RT reports.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/06/27/Armenians-Forbes/2317883