US Religious Freedom Envoy Urges Turkey to Keep Hagia Sophia as Museum

U.S. envoy for international religious freedom Sam Brownback urged Turkey on Thursday to keep the Hagia Sophia as a museum rather than revert it back into a mosque as has been mooted by the government.

”The Hagia Sophia holds enormous spiritual & cultural significance to billions of believers of different faiths around the world,” Brownback, United States Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, said in a tweet, Ahval News reports.

He called on the Turkish government to keep it as a UNESCO World Heritage site and ”to maintain accessibility to all in its current status as a museum”.

Brownback’s tweet comes after Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni sent a letter to representatives of UNESCO’s member-states informing them of Ankara’s plans to turn the monument into a mosque, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/84363/us-religious-freedom-envoy-urges-turkey-to-keep-hagia-sophia-as-museum.html