UPDATED: Ecumenical Patriarchate: No blessing for multiple communion spoons

In a rare and rather unprecedented move by the Ecumenical Patriarchate, a second statement (Greek, original) was issued today, which follows the first one that was issued yesterday, on the matter of Holy Communion and the mode of distribution.

It clarifies, for those few individuals who perverted the original statement’s meaning, that the use of multiple spoons is not “blessed” but prohibited. The second statement explicitly states that the traditional distribution of Holy Communion, “handed down by the Holy Fathers,” is to be maintained.

This completely contradicts the original interpretation offered by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America in its press release issued following the first statement of the Holy and Sacred Synod.

With today’s statement, the Ecumenical Patriarchate has set the record straight for all, in accordance with Orthodox teaching, (indirectly) humbling Archbishop Elpidophoros in the process.

The second statement is clear that two criteria are necessary in order to exercise any type of “economia” as it relates to Holy Communion. The first is that there must be a specific national or state law that prohibits Holy Communion and, following this, the consent and permission of the Mother Church of Constantinople is still required … there is no “liberty to the priests” as the GOA put it.

While some may have perverted the first statement for their advantage, this one leaves no room for negotiation.

https://theorthodoxworld.com/ecumenical-patriarchate-humbles-elpidophoros/