Large fire breaks out near sport-concert complex in Yerevan (LIVE)

A large fire has broken out in the grassy area near the premises of the Karen Demirchyan Sport and Concert Complex in Yerevan.

The news service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Armenian News-NEWS.am that 20 firefighting squads have arrived at the scene of the incident and are trying to put the fire out.

