Armenia issues new stamp on 75th anniversary of WWII Victory – Public Radio of Armenia

A new stamp dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in World War Second was cancelled and put into circulation today.

Gor Melikyan, First Deputy Minister of High Technological Industry, Makar Ghambaryan, Deputy Minister of Defense, Hayk Karapetyan, General Director of Haypost CJSC, and Hovik Musayelyan, President of the Union of Philatelists of Armenia, participated in the ceremony.

The stamp depicts a shelled wall with the words “Let’s enter Berlin” written in charcoal. In the upper right corner of the stamp, the number “75” is depicted, symbolizing the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The stamp with a face value of 280 AMD was printed in 40,000 copies at Cartor printing house in France. The author of the stamp design is David Dovlatyan, the designer of “HayPost” CJSC.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu