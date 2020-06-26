AEF Launches Scholarships for AUA Graduate Students

The Armenian Educational Foundation announced the launch of 20 new scholarships, over the next two years, for students beginning their graduate studies at the American University of Armenia. Students pursuing a Master’s degree in any of AUA’s nine graduate programs are eligible to apply. Selected recipients will receive full funding for their tuition for the entire duration of their studies, and in turn must maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA and meet AEF’s community service requirements of 120 hours of annual volunteering.

AEF President Peter Baghdassarian thanked AEF benefactors and scholarship sponsors for their generous support. He said, “these new scholarships are a part of AEF’s 70-year unwavering commitment to Armenian students aspiring to fulfill their higher educational goals. With the recent scholarships added, we are expanding our reach of universities to include AUA. These students will join over 550 peers across Armenia, Artsakh and Javakhk currently receiving much needed AEF’s financial support for their studies.”

Since 2007, the Scholarship Committee of Armenia has critically and equitably evaluated thousands of applicants, identifying high achievers in need of financial support. Special focus has been placed on students that come from single-parent or multi-children families, from villages, and those who are children of veterans. A holistic and transparent selection process allows AEF to identify and prioritize students who have completed their military service and have demonstrated volunteer service while attaining notable academic achievements.

“AUA firmly believes that financial aid is necessary to ensure everyone has equal access to higher education. While the University offers a one-of-the-kind tuition assistance for citizens of Armenia, we are extremely excited for this partnership. AEF is a leader in providing much needed scholarships to youth in Armenia and we are thrilled that they have expanded their sponsorship to include AUA’s graduate students. I am sure that this is only the beginning of a great collaboration,” says AUA President Dr. Markides.

If you would like to become a scholarship sponsor, please contact the AEF office at 818-242-4154 or email aef@aefweb.org. For more information about AUA and its graduate programs, visit admissions.aua.am.

http://asbarez.com/194979/aef-launches-scholarships-for-aua-graduate-students/