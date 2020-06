9 children and 6 nannies of Marie Izmirlian Orphanage infected with COVID-19

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Sona Martirosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that there are nine children and six nannies infected with coronavirus at Marie Izmirlian Orphanage.

“Sixty-four people were tested, and 15 of them tested positive, including nine children and six nannies. They all feel fine. The children are undergoing treatment at the orphanage, while the nannies are undergoing treatment at home,” Martirosyan said.

