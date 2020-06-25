Armenian Church pays tribute to Sts. Theodotus, Thalelaus and seven virgin martyrs

The Armenian Apostolic Church on Thursday, June 25, commemorates Sts. Theodotus of Galatia, Thalelaus the Physician and seven martyred virgins of Ancyra, Qahana.am reports.

St. Theodotus from Galatia was martyred as a result of persecutions by the King Diocletian. Being a wine tradesman, he seemed the persecutors to be less dubious, thanks to which he managed to help and support the persecuted Christians. He provided wine for the divine services, buried the remains of the martyrs. When upon the order of the prefect of Galatia seven Christian virgins – Tekousa, Alexandra, Kloida, Penna, Euprasia, Matrona and Judita, among whom was also the Aunt of Theodotus, were drowned, Theodotus, with the help of other Christians, managed to secretly bring out the virgins’ bodies from the water and bury them. However, his deed became known and persecutions against Christians became more severe. For saving the faithful Christians Theodotus surrendered to heathens and was beheaded after severe torments.

The same day is the day of commemoration of St. Thalelaus the Physician. Enduring the most severe torments, the blissed saint converted to his faith even the executioners. He was thrown into the see, but was miraculously saved from drowning and finally was martyred by means of beheading.

