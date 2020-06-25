A Japanese Man’s New Book on Armenia

Tokyo-born Hiroki Tachiiri has been living in Armenia for 3 years. He has released two books, one in English and one in Japanese, that are about life in Armenia. From setting up a business to finding an apartment, the books are a guide for foreigners that want to resettle in a foreign country, with the Japanese-version being one of the few books on the subject of Armenia available for Japanese audiences.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/2020/06/25/A-Japanese-Man’s-New-Book-on-Armenia/388456