French doctors highlight efficiency of work with Armenian colleagues

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The second group of French doctors arrived in Armenia and are already in the St. Gregory the Illuminator hospital in Yerevan.

Spokesperson of the medical center Tsovinar Khachatryan said on Facebook that the head of the first group of French doctors Alexandre Mignon asked to personally introduce the new French doctors on the health condition of coronavirus-infected patients.

“He was proud that they have worked effectively with their Armenian colleagues in this short period of time, jokingly adding that if he is hired at the medical center, he will not return back to France. The head of the new French medical team is famous doctor, ethnic Armenian Loran Papazian”, the spokesperson said, adding that another Armenian doctor Hayk Vardanyan also arrived with the team.

The first group of French doctors arrived in Armenia via a special flight on June 14 to help the healthcare system to battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The French doctors conducted their mission in the St. Gregory the Illuminator hospital, the Scientific Center for Traumatology and Orthopaedy and the infection department of the St. Mary medical center.

