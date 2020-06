French-Armenian actor Simon Abkarian receives Molière Award

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. French-Armenian actor and director Simon Abkarian has received the French highest theater honor – the Molière Award.

Abkarian received the award for staging Electre des bas-fonds at the Théâtre du Soleil.

The 32nd Molière Awards took place on June 23.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1019505/