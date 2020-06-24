Free Webinar to Offer Perspectives on Pandemic Bioethics during Covid-19

The School of Bioethics of the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum, in collaboration with the UNESCO Chair of Bioethics and Human Rights and the School of Bioethics of Anáhuac University Mexico, is responding to the current pandemic emergency, offering a free webinar: Bioethics during Covid-19.

The webinar will be presented on July 3-4 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Rome time. There will be simultaneous translation in English, Italian, and Spanish.

Registration https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/

View program https://www.upra.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/PROGRAM-Zoom-Webinar-Bioethics-During-COVID-19-_-Schedule-updated-Jun-11-2020.pdf

