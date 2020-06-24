711 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia, 18 new deaths 4 of which from other diseases

YEREVAN. – As of 11am Wednesday, 711 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 21,717 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Wednesday morning.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 100,400—and 2,283 of them were performed in the past one day.

Also, 10,404 people—an increase by 40 in the past one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 10,797 people—with 653 in the last day—have recovered thus far.

In total, 386 patients—an increase by 14 in the past day—have died thus far.

And four other deaths were reported the previous day when the patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus, but died of other illnesses. The total number of such cases is 130 now.

