Kim Kardashian posts touching Father’s Day tribute to her late dad Robert – Public Radio of Armenia

2020-06-22

TV personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has posted an emotional message on Father’s Day as she remembers late dad Robert.

Kim has shared a snap of her and sister Kourtney as young children, as they cuddle in to their father.

“How I wish you were here to celebrate Father’s Day together! Happy Heavenly Fathers Day to the ultimate dad of all time!” she captioned the photo.

How I wish you were here to celebrate Father’s Day together! Happy Heavenly Fathers Day to the ultimate dad of all time! pic.twitter.com/0AjFbDFFBf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2020

Robert Kardashian came to national prominence when he was defence attorney for OJ Simpson, a close friend, during his murder trial in 1995.

He died on September 30, 2003 just two months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Robert was aged 59.

