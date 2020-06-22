Free World Youth Day 2019 Magazine Now Available Online

Published by the John Paul II Youth Foundation

JIM FAIR

If you have fond memories of World Youth Day 2019 in Panama, you will want to tap into the free magazine published to commemorate the event.

The last World Youth Day (WYD) took place in Panama City, January 22 to 27, 2019. The latest edition of the World Youth Day Magazine is available on the website of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family, and Life, the Vatican dicastery that oversees the organization of the youth event. You can view the publication online or download a high-resolution PDF. It boasts a wealth of information and photographs, with commentary in English, Spanish, French, and Italian spread over 116 pages.

This is the 25th edition of the souvenir magazine for World Youth Day and the first to be presented online.

The Portuguese capital, Lisbon, has been chosen as the venue of the next WYD scheduled for August 2022. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on April 20, the Vatican postponed it by a year to August 2023.

https://zenit.org/articles/free-world-youth-day-2019-magazine-now-available-online/