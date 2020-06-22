Ecumenical Patriarch in Chambésy to preside over Holy Synod of Ecumenical Patriarchate

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew flew to Geneva on Sunday afternoon, June 21, 2020, to chair the meeting of the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which will hold an extraordinary meeting at the Patriarchal and Stavropegial and Orthodox Center of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Geneva due to the COVID-19 restrictive measures on international flights.

The meeting of the Holy Synod will begin on Tuesday, June 23, and is expected to conclude on Friday, June 26.

As part of the work of the Holy Synod, on the first day, the Ecumenical Patriarch and its members will exchange views with all the Metropolitans of the Ecumenical Throne in Europe on the new pastoral situation which arise due to COVID-19 pandemic.

It should be noted that the Holy Synod could not meet in April and May due to restrictive measures.

The Ecumenical Patriarch will be accompanied by the members of the Holy Synod, Metropolitans Theoliptos of Iconium and Athenagoras of Kydonia, the Chief Secretary of the Holy Synod, Archimandrite Ioakeim, and the Vice-Secretary, Deacon Gregory, and the Secretary, Panagiotis Grafiadelis.

The Metropolitan of Derkoi, Geron Apostolos, was appointed Patriarchal Commissioner.

