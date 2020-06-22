Anush Elbakyan wins two Emmy Awards for climate change documentary

Boston Globe’s award-winning producer and multimedia journalist Anush Elbakyan has won two Emmy Awards for the video documentary on climate change in Cape Cod, the reporter herself said on Facebook.

She has now received five Emmy Awards, his father, film director, actor, producer, artist and writer Arthur Elbakyan said in a Facebook post, wishing his daughter many more victories in the future.

The journalist won her third Emmy Award in 2019 for “Why Wasn’t Anyone Able To Save Laura?” as its editor. She received her first and second Emmy Awards in 2016 and 2017.

Additionally, she has won numerous other prestigious awards. In 2014 Elbakyan and her team were awarded with a Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of the Boston Marathon bombings.

Elbakyan is the Senior Video Editor and the Video Director for the Boston Globe. Elbakyan oversees the production and distribution of the Globe’s original video content, while also managing video business operations and leading the digital video strategy.

Elbakyan manages a team of video producers and coordinates the daily video news operation. She launched and served as executive producer for the political digital video series “Ground Game,” “Live Political Happy Hour” and the food series “Smart Cooks.”

