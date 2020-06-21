Pope Francis Marks World Refugee Day

“Yesterday the United Nations celebrated World Refugee Day. The coronavirus crisis has highlighted the need to ensure the necessary protection for refugees too, in order to guarantee their dignity and safety. I invite you to join me in praying for a renewed and effective commitment, on the part of us all, to the effective protection of every human being, especially those who have been forced to flee as a result of situations of grave danger to them or their families.”

Those were the world of Pope Francis on June 21, 2020, after praying the noonday Angelus with the “socially distanced” crowd in St. Peter’s Square. On May 15, 2020, the Holy Father released his message for World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2020, to be held this coming September 27, on the theme: “Like Jesus Christ, forced to flee. Welcoming, protecting, promoting, and integrating internally displaced persons”.

“Almost every day the television and papers carry news of refugees fleeing from hunger, war, and other grave dangers, in search of security and a dignified life for themselves and for their families” (Angelus, 29 December 2013),” Pope Francis said in his message for the upcoming September event. “In each of these people, forced to flee to safety, Jesus is present as he was at the time of Herod. In the faces of the hungry, the thirsty, the naked, the sick, strangers and prisoners, we are called to see the face of Christ who pleads with us to help (cf. Mt 25:31-46). If we can recognize him in those faces, we will be the ones to thank him for having been able to meet, love, and serve him in them.

“Displaced people offer us this opportunity to meet the Lord, “even though our eyes find it hard to recognize him: his clothing in tatters, his feet dirty, his face disfigured, his body wounded, his tongue unable to speak our language” (Homily, 15 February 2019). We are called to respond to this pastoral challenge with the four verbs I indicated in my Message for this Day in 2018: welcome, protect, promote, and integrate. To these words, I would now like to add another six pairs of verbs that deal with very practical actions and are linked together in a relationship of cause and effect.”

Zenit