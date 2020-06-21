Henrikh Mkhitaryan talks about injuries, his idol Youri Djorkaeff and Roma’s return to action – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan is ready to get back in the field. The Roma midfielder regrets he had to miss much of the first half of the season due to injuries.

“I can’t wait to play the upcoming matches. I want to close the season well, I like the football and the life here,” Mkhitaryan told Serie A official YouTube channel.

“Unfortunately, I have not scored a lot, but for me it’s more important that the team wins, because I want to see Roma at the top of the table at the end of the season. Of course it will be my pleasure to score and assist more,” the midfielder said.

Mkhitaryan named former France international Youri Djorkaeff as his idol.

““He was one of my favorite players, when France was playing in the 1998 World Cup. I was supporting him, because he was Armenian and was playing for one of the best clubs in Italy – Inter Milan. I was trying to copy the way he was running, the way he was moving, I’m grateful to him, because he was one of the drives for me to become a football player,” he added.

