Armenia reports 560 new COVID-19 cases, a total of over 20,000

As of June 21 at 11:00, Armenia has reported 560 new coronavirus cases, as reported the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention at the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

Overall, as of June 21, there are 20,268 coronavirus cases in the country.

A total of 95,754 citizens have been tested (1,968 tests were conducted in the past day), 10,802 patients are under treatment.

Based on the latest statistics, 9,002 patients have recovered (148 patients in the past day).

Overall, 350 patients have died (number has increased by 28).

Yesterday, Armenia reported 1 death when the patient had tested positive for COVID-19, but died from another disease. There are a total of 114 such cases.

