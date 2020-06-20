We should do the best to make Artsakh a powerful state, Armenian president says

Armenian president Armen Sarkissian has met with My Step MP Tatevik Hayrapetyan and political scientist Edgar Elbakyan, president’s press service reported.

As Sarkissian noted: “We should do the best to make Artsakh a powerful state.”

According to him, Artsakh has pretty enough resources for a significant increase in human capital, and further development. Thus, practical steps should be taken in this regard.

As the president noted, Artsakh has every opportunity to actively engage in food production as well.

Highlighting the importance of the economy, demography, and food security, Sarkissian touched upon the availability of a national and state program in these fields.

“This applies not only to Artsakh. Our attention should be paid to the whole territory of Armenia. We need conceptual changes, we need to change our attitude,” the president added.

