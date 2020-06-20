President Sarkissian Hosts France Doctors who are in Armenia

President Armen Sarkissian hosted a team of French medical staff, who has arrived in Armenia to help their Armenian colleagues in their fight against the coronavirus, and French Ambassador Jonathan Lacote, news.am reports.

Lacote said a new team of French medical workers will arrive in Armenia next week, and with the support of the French government. He considered it noteworthy that none of these doctors from France has Armenian roots and they will discover Armenia for the first time. “I hope that this mission will open a new page in Armenian-French relations,” the ambassador added.

Highly appreciating the support of these French physicians, President Sarkissian wished them good health and a safe return to France. “We will never forget what you did for Armenia. Please come to Armenia also after the coronavirus,” the President added, in particular.

And these French doctors, in their turn, noted that they had discussions with their Armenian colleagues and presented their experience to them.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/84164/president-sarkissian-hosts-france-doctors-who-are-in-armenia.html