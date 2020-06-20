Istanbul prosecutor demands more than 5 years in prison for attacker on Armenian church

The Istanbul prosecutor’s office has completed the investigation into the attack on the St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian church.
The prosecutor who has taken this case demands 5 years and 4 months of imprisonment for the accused, Mazlum Serin, who is charged with “damaging places of worship and graves,” Haberler reported.
On May 27, a man tore off the cross on the gates of this church and threw it on the ground.
After examining the video surveillance cameras in the area, the police detained a man, but then released him on a signature bond.
