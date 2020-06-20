Another Group of Armenian De-Miners and Doctors Arrives in Aleppo

A fifth group of Armenian specialists arrived in Aleppo as part of a humanitarian joint Armenia-Russia humanitarian mission, which has been dispatching de-miners and medical personnel to Aleppo since February 2019. The new team is expected to stay in Syria until October.

The group is relieving a previous team, which returned to Armenia. While all members of the team have tested negative for the coronavirus, they will self-isolate for 14 days.

Late last month the team completed de-mining two areas in Aleppo and during a special ceremony returned the areas to local authorities.

Armenian de-miners had cleared two minefields—an area of 12.6 acres. More than 200 pieces of ammunition, including anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, artillery shells and air bomb remnants and improvised explosive devices were found and neutralized.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to hand over de-mines areas to Aleppo officials

The maps of the de-mined areas were also handed over to Aleppo authorities in a solemn ceremony on May 25.

Attending the ceremony were the Deputy Governor of Aleppo Ahmad al-Yassin, Armenia’s Consul General Armen Sargsyan, the leadership of the Russian center for reconciliation in Syria, representative of humanitarian mission Arkady Tonoyan, local authorities, religious leaders from the Armenian Diocese of Aleppo.

At the ceremony Tonoyan briefed those attending on the de-mining process, presented the work done this year and voiced confidence that the activities would continue.

Children were allowed on the recently de-mined field

Deputy Governor Ahmad al-Yassin, in turn, emphasized the importance of the mission and expressed hope that the de-mining process would allow the people of Aleppo to return to their homes.

Throughout its presence in Syria, the Armenian Humanitarian Mission has cleared an area of more than 32 acres

.

Armenian and local Syrian leaders officially sign the hand-over of de-mined areas

The Syrian officials present at the event expressed gratitude to Armenia for its life-saving work and support, saying that the mission is a testament to the centuries-long friendship between the two nations.

In early May, the Armenian Humanitarian Mission, in cooperation with the Consulate General of Armenia in Aleppo, provided a new batch of medical supplies to the Aleppo Military Hospital and other medical institutions.

In early May, the Armenian mission delivered medical supplies to an Aleppo hospital

The heads of the medical centers expressed their gratitude to the Armenian specialists for providing necessary medical supplies and for their daily service at medical institutions.

The Chief of the Aleppo Military Hospital, General Fayez al-Ayubi, praised the joint efforts of Armenian and Syrian doctors, their unwavering commitment to their work and thanked the Armenian Humanitarian Mission for its continued support.

