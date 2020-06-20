Aleksandr Baghdasaryan’s “Christmas Roast” movie wins award at international film festival

The film “Christmas Roast” by Armenian filmmaker Aleksandr Baghdasaryan and producer Karine Simonyan has been named Best Narrative Short at the Literally Short Film Festival 2020 in Texas. As Alexander Baghdasaryan told Panorama.am, the festival and winners were announced online.

The premiere of the short film took place in France in February this year. and is yet to be shown in Armenia.

As Baghdasaryan informed, the pandemic changed most of the plans with the film promotion and participation in various festivals, however the the online festival gave an opportunity to attract wider audience to his debut short.

The lead character of the film Aram works in the enforcement service of the Ministry of Justice. Aram is an efficient and ambitious conformist, for whom human fates are just a background- a field for the realization of one’s career aspirations. On the orders of service he comes in contact with the lives of various people, who for this or that reason find themselves in dramatic situations

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/06/20/Aleksandr-Baghdasaryan/2313940