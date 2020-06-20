7or.am: Who posted Armenia ex-President Kocharyan’s bail?

Russia-based Armenian businessmen Samvel Karapetyan and Sergey Hambardzumyan, well-known Russian billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov, and well-known Russia-based Armenian businessman and philanthropist Gennady Stepanyan have posted most of the bail that was set by the court for the release of second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan from custody, 7or.am reported.

As per the source, many other businessmen, as well as Armenian citizens who made transfers to the respective bank account on their own initiative, also took part in the posting of this bail.

To note, the Criminal Court of Appeal had decided to commute the precautionary measure of arrest that was imposed against Robert Kocharyan, and had set an unprecedented high bail of 2bn drams (more than 4mn US dollars) for his release.

https://news.am/eng/news/586623.html