Recipe Corner: Bitlis Tutoo from Breaking Bread with William Saroyan

Christine Vartanian Datian

Bitlis Tutoo (Sour Cabbage Stew)*

Tutoo is an old recipe from the Bitlis and Mush (Mus) regions in Turkey. It is thought by historians to have been brought by the French Crusaders, who later married Armenian women and stayed in the Bitlis region. Tutoo means sour in Armenian, and the stew can live up to its name. It includes both fermented cabbage and the brine used to pickle the cabbage. Most Armenian cookbooks and on-line recipes call for at least a 10-day fermentation period.

Ingredients:

1 pound lamb necks or stew meat (or a little more)

1-2 large onions, halved and sliced

8 cups fermented cabbage, with its own juice

3/4 cup dzedzads (whole wheat gorghod, peeled wheat), found in Middle Eastern stores

1 8-oz. can tomato sauce

2-3 cups of water

Juice of 1 or 2 large lemons (add more for tart flavor)

Crushed dried basil and paprika or cayenne pepper, optional

https://mirrorspectator.com/2020/06/18/recipe-corner-bitlis-tutoo-from-breaking-bread-with-william-saroyan/