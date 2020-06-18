Official: 100 Diaspora Armenian professionals to work with Armenia public administration bodies this year

There are 800 young Diaspora Armenians who have applied for 20 spots in various governmental departments of Armenia through the iGorts program for Diaspora Armenian professionals, and 100 of those young Diaspora Armenians will be involved in the decision-making processes of public administration bodies this year.

This is what High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan said during an online discussion entitled “Nation Without Borders in a Lockdown: Dialogue between Armenia and the Diaspora”. According to him, the iGorts program will continue since there is a high demand for highly qualified specialists in Armenia, including highly qualified specialists from the Armenian Diaspora. The official added that, due to the pandemic, the “Step Towards Home” educational-cognitive program will be held online in August.

Sinanyan attached importance to the cooperation between Armenia and the Diaspora in the new conditions and stated that the cooperation has already proved to be effective during the pandemic since there has been assistance to purchase medical supplies and other items and deliver them to Armenia. “Simultaneously, the crisis has had a negative impact on the situation facing Armenian communities in many countries, including Syria, Russia, Lebanon and Iran, and this is why it is necessary to establish mutual contacts. As far as repatriation is concerned, we need to view this as not only physical return, but also a social issue in order to keep Armenians in Armenia. For this, we need to prepare seriously,” the official concluded.

